The tanks of Warhammer 40,000 invade World of Tanks Blitz

by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 16 August 2017  | Comment Now
The tanks of Warhammer 40,000 invade World of Tanks Blitz

Because why not landraiders versus Tigers?

Warhammer 40,000 is everywhere. It's on your tabletop, on your PC, in your library, and it's frankly amazing that GW hasn't gotten a film project of the ground - Emperor knows it's tried everything else. Now, the tanks of 40K look to be invading even other franchises.

Warhammer is coming to World of Tanks Blitz.

"For over 30 years, Warhammer 40,000 has grown into one of the world's best known science fantasy universes, featuring a huge variety of devastating war machines. The opportunity to combine 40,000 with the amazing game that Wargaming has created opens up a world of exciting possibilities for fans of both,” said Jon Gillard, Head of Licensing at Games Workshop. “We can't wait for all of them to join us behind the controls of the exclusive content that we’ve prepared together”.

As to what that content is, that hint is about it, but given the amount of armoured vehicles in Warhammer 40,000, from the Predator tank of the Adeptus Astartes to the lumbering Leman Russ main battle tank, I think we can see where this is going.

And, as much as it pains me to say this, I am kind of on board if I can drive a Leman Russ Vanquisher oh yes I am.

Related Articles
See more about:  blitz  |  leman russ  |  warhammer 40000  |  world of tanks
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Panasonic announces new DMR-UBT1 4K Blu-ray player and recorder 

Panasonic announces new DMR-UBT1 4K Blu-ray player and recorder

 
How to: Sign up to become a PS4 Beta tester 

How to: Sign up to become a PS4 Beta tester

 
Review: Synology DiskStation DS216play NAS 

Review: Synology DiskStation DS216play NAS

 
Another 'leak' of iPhone 8 reveals lack of home button 

Another 'leak' of iPhone 8 reveals lack of home button

 
A video game can now be nominated for an Academy Award 

A video game can now be nominated for an Academy Award

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 