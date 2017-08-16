The tanks of Warhammer 40,000 invade World of Tanks Blitz

Warhammer 40,000 is everywhere. It's on your tabletop, on your PC, in your library, and it's frankly amazing that GW hasn't gotten a film project of the ground - Emperor knows it's tried everything else. Now, the tanks of 40K look to be invading even other franchises.

Warhammer is coming to World of Tanks Blitz.

"For over 30 years, Warhammer 40,000 has grown into one of the world's best known science fantasy universes, featuring a huge variety of devastating war machines. The opportunity to combine 40,000 with the amazing game that Wargaming has created opens up a world of exciting possibilities for fans of both,” said Jon Gillard, Head of Licensing at Games Workshop. “We can't wait for all of them to join us behind the controls of the exclusive content that we’ve prepared together”.

As to what that content is, that hint is about it, but given the amount of armoured vehicles in Warhammer 40,000, from the Predator tank of the Adeptus Astartes to the lumbering Leman Russ main battle tank, I think we can see where this is going.

And, as much as it pains me to say this, I am kind of on board if I can drive a Leman Russ Vanquisher oh yes I am.