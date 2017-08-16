New Windows flaw could allow a WannaCry-like attack if not patched

Check Point researchers have noted that Windows vulnerability CVE-2017-8620 is a flaw inside all current versions of the operating system that could allow worm-like malware to take hold and spread throughout a network. The fact that this is a known, patched issue with Windows make CVE-2017-8620 exactly the same as what happened with the flaw known as Eternal Blue, which was discovered, patched and then exploited in launching the WannaCry attack in May.

A Check Point spokesman told SC Media that no special hackers tool is needed and once exploited any malware would be able to use this exploit and infect computers.

“The exact same thing could now happen with the newly discovered vulnerability, if computer users do not implement the security patch to protect endpoints and networks. The writing is on the wall. Users and organisations must learn the lesson from the WannaCry attack, and upgrade their protections now, before it's too late,” Check point reported.

According to the Mitre organisation, the flaw impacts, “Windows Search in Windows Server 2008 SP2 and R2 SP1, Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 Gold and R2, Windows RT 8.1, Windows 10 Gold, 1511, 1607, and 1703, and Windows Server 2016 allows a remote code execution vulnerability when it improperly handles objects in memory, aka "Windows Search Remote Code Execution Vulnerability".

In addition, the National Vulnerability Database further described the flaw as allowing unauthorised disclosure of information; unauthorised modification; and disruption of service.

