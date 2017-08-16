Panasonic announces new DMR-UBT1 4K Blu-ray player and recorder

Combination player-recorders were all the range during the hey-day of DVD players, but they've kind of gone off the boil over the last few years. The rise of streaming and changing viewing habits has pretty much nixed the need to record off television.

But if you're one of the few who really does need that functionality, and want to combine it with a very shiny 4K Blu-ray player, Panasonic's DMR-UBT1 has got you covered.

The player has a Twin HD Tuner and a giant 2TB hard drive, in a 3D cut-glass chassis. Other features include TV Anytime, that lets you stream TV from the player to a smart device no matter where you are in the world. You know, if you really, really need to catch up on A Current Affair while you're trekking in the Rockies or something. More useful is Series Recording, which lets register a regular television show to be recorded whenever it airs.

There's also built in Wi-Fi, Mirroring, DLNA compatibility and a web browser.

Doug Campbell, Category Manager, AV and Imaging, Panasonic, said in yesterday's release: “This unique new model provides Australians with incredible quality and convenience through the brilliant viewing experience of 4K; as well as the versatile smarts of Panasonic’s Full HD Recorders– all in the one device.”

The DMR-UBT1 will be available in late September, and retail for $1099.