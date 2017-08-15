Nier: Automata is so amazing that it saved Platinum Games

Thanks to Reddit user BRSxlgnition for translating this nugget of a tweet from Platinum Games' Hideki Kamiya, effectively crediting Yoko Taro and Nier for giving his studio a new wind, going so far as to say that "to say that Yoko-san saved Platinum would not be an exaggeration."

We can only speculate about how things were going at the absolute workhorse of a studio, but maybe the cancellation of Scalebound for the XBox One hit harder than was let on.

In any case, Nier: Automata being absolutely excellent should be enough incentive to buy and play it (ideally on PS4 as the PC version is still without official patching), but potentially saving one of the most exciting Japanese studio of thge past decade? Dig in and help out some more!