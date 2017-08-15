Klipsch Capitol One looks pretty good for 70

As we get older most of us start to look a little rough around the edges, but if the Capitol One speaker (US$300) is anything to go by, Klipsch is still quite the looker at 70 years old. The Capitol of its name is Capitol Records, established in 1942, and everyone who buys one of the speakers gets a free record from its catalogue, with albums from Miles Davis and Thelonius Monk to choose from.

Of course, the Capitol One can’t play them, but it does come with an 8-hour battery life and Bluetooth 4.0 for hooking it up to your phone.

Admit it, you were only ever going to play that record on Spotify anyway.