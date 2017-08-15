You can still back the all-in-one Noodle Pi handheld PC

There's - at time of writing - 47 hours left in the Noodle Pi Kickstarter campaign, and if you fancy yourself a PC tinkerer and enthusiast, it's well worth investing in.

The Noodle Pi is a complete handheld PC solution. It combines the tiny Raspberry Pi Zero with a 3.5in, 800x480 touchscreen display, the Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2, a 500mAh battery, and a 3D-printed unibody shell.

The project is already well and truly funded, but as it's so surprisingly cheap, it's a great entry-point to this kind of computing project. All it takes is $49 Canadian to get you your own kit to play with.

You can learn about Noodle Pi here.