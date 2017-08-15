You can still back the all-in-one Noodle Pi handheld PC

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 15 August 2017  | Comment Now
You can still back the all-in-one Noodle Pi handheld PC

A fully usable Raspberry Pi system you can take with you anywhere.

There's - at time of writing - 47 hours left in the Noodle Pi Kickstarter campaign, and if you fancy yourself a PC tinkerer and enthusiast, it's well worth investing in.

The Noodle Pi is a complete handheld PC solution. It combines the tiny Raspberry Pi Zero with a 3.5in, 800x480 touchscreen display, the Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2, a 500mAh battery, and a 3D-printed unibody shell.

The project is already well and truly funded, but as it's so surprisingly cheap, it's a great entry-point to this kind of computing project. All it takes is $49 Canadian to get you your own kit to play with.

You can learn about Noodle Pi here.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  handheld pc  |  noodle pi  |  raspberry pi  |  raspberry pi camera module
 
 

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (1 of 10 articles)

Microsoft rejects reports that Surface devices are unreliable

NEWS

Microsoft rejects reports that Surface devices are unreliable

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (2 of 10 articles)

HP launches VR backpack for professional training

NEWS

HP launches VR backpack for professional training

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (3 of 10 articles)

Google announces partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation

NEWS

Google announces partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (4 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Microsoft Surface Hub

NEWS

Hands-on Preview: Microsoft Surface Hub

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (5 of 10 articles)

Review: Asus VivoMini VC66R SFF PC

REVIEW

Review: Asus VivoMini VC66R SFF PC

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (6 of 10 articles)

Have we hit the PC plateau?

FEATURE

Have we hit the PC plateau?

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (7 of 10 articles)

Review: HP Pavilion Wave 600-a051a

REVIEW

Review: HP Pavilion Wave 600-a051a

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (8 of 10 articles)

Lenovo's new laptop design may be more flexible than you

NEWS

Lenovo's new laptop design may be more flexible than you

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (9 of 10 articles)

The best Raspberry Pi alternatives

FEATURE

The best Raspberry Pi alternatives

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (10 of 10 articles)

Windows and Android-powered Raspberry Pi rival launches

NEWS

Windows and Android-powered Raspberry Pi rival launches

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 