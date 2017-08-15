GoDaddy drops neo-Nazi hate blog The Daily Stormer

Neo-Nazi hate site The Daily Stormer has been dropped by domain provider GoDaddy, which has given it 24 hours to find another host.

The company was prompted to take action by the public outcry over an article the site published which called Heather Heyer "a fat, childless 32-year-old slut". Heyer died after a car rammed into a group of anti-fascist counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. James Fields, a 20-year-old Maumee, Ohio resident, was later charged with her murder.

Fields was pictured earlier that day wearing the uniform of a white supremacist, neo-Nazi group called Vanguard America.

GoDaddy has now informed the administrators of the Nazi hate blog that it will no longer host the domain, saying the site violated its terms of service, according to a statement released on Twitter.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

However, a single post that appeared on the site today claimed that it has also been hacked by cyber vigilante group Anonymous. The post claims that the hackers have "all of the details on the servers and will be releasing the data when [they] feel the time is right".

Some have speculated that the post is just a smokescreen, put up by the Daily Stormer itself in order to blame the site's disappearance on hackers rather than an unceremonious dumping by its provider.

Aside from one post on the site's homepage, the rest of the website and its content remain unmolested. This differs from the tactics commonly used by Anonymous, which generally hijacks an entire domain, rather than simply adding a single post within the site's existing architecture.

The post claimed that "it took a united force of elite hackers from around the world to breach the systems and the firewall", and that "hackers of the world have united in defense of the jewish people".

Two images are included with the post; they are stock images that are among the first results that come up when you search 'anonymous' on Google Images.

Despite widespread praise of GoDaddy for kicking the hate site off its platform, many have raised questions as to why the Daily Stormer - which features sections labelled 'Jewish Problem', 'Race War' and other unapologetically hateful content - has not previously violated the company's terms of service for its conduct.

Great news but begs the question, "Why was Daily Stormer's routinely vile content ever allowed in the first place? And are there others?" — Giddy Atheist (@GiddyAtheist) August 14, 2017

It's interesting that the disgusting article about Heather Heyer was the first time the Daily Stormer violated your terms, @GoDaddy — (((Remy Maisel))) (@remeanie) August 14, 2017

The site now has less than 24 hours to find a domain provider that is willing to accept it as a customer.

Picture courtesy of GoDaddy

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk