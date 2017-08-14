The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses 2017 returns to Sydney!

The Zelda games have some of the most loved music of any gaming franchise, and now those tunes are coming to the Sydney Opera House, courtesy of The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses 2017.

It may be bit of a mouthful, but The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses 2017 is a symphonic event featuring a full orchestra conducted by Jessica Gethin, and with music from The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, as well an updated overture.

“We’re really going all-out this year to celebrate the newly released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” said Jason Michael Paul, President of Jason Michael Paul Entertainment, Inc., the company producing the concert tour, in today's announcement. “Besides all the new stuff, we’re also bringing back the Ballad of the Wind Fish from the original program, which has been a big request from fans for a while.”

The show will also be going to be Perth and Melbourne, with the Sydney show kicking off on the 29th of October. You can learn more about the show's schedule and ticketing here.