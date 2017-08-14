Windows 10 Pro for Workstations to arrive with Creators Update

Microsoft has announced a new edition of Windows 10 Pro that's designed for professional users operating high end workstation hardware running mission-critical workloads.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, which will arrive alongside the Fall Creators Update, will feature a 'Resilient' file system (ReFS) that automatically corrects corrupted data on mirrored devices, and adds persistent memory using non-volatile NVDIMM-N hardware that retains your files when a system is switched off.

As the name suggests, the new build will allow users to take advantage of the raw power of workstations, and will support server grade Intel Xeon or AMD Opteron processors. The number of supported processors has also increased, from two to four, with a maximum storage of 6TB. This should significantly increase the power output of workstations, particularly when combined with always on memory modules.

"Performance is a very important requirement in this new world of fast paced innovation and we will continue to invest on Windows 10 Pro for Workstations to enable Windows power users to maximize every aspect of their high-performance device," said Klaus Diaconu, partner group program manager at Microsoft, in a statement on Thursday.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations will also include a feature known as SMB Direct, which provides support for Remote Direct Memory Access enabled network adapters. These adapters allow for high speed data transfers with very low latency, allowing quick responses to network requests. The new support also cuts down on CPU workload, leaving more power available for other system tasks.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations is expected to arrive as part of the Fall Creators Update slated for a September roll-out.