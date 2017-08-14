Windows 10 Pro for Workstations to arrive with Creators Update

by Dale Walker  |  Monday 14 August 2017  | Comment Now
Windows 10 Pro for Workstations to arrive with Creators Update

The new build includes always-on memory and support for server-grade processors.

Microsoft has announced a new edition of Windows 10 Pro that's designed for professional users operating high end workstation hardware running mission-critical workloads.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, which will arrive alongside the Fall Creators Update, will feature a 'Resilient' file system (ReFS) that automatically corrects corrupted data on mirrored devices, and adds persistent memory using non-volatile NVDIMM-N hardware that retains your files when a system is switched off.

As the name suggests, the new build will allow users to take advantage of the raw power of workstations, and will support server grade Intel Xeon or AMD Opteron processors. The number of supported processors has also increased, from two to four, with a maximum storage of 6TB. This should significantly increase the power output of workstations, particularly when combined with always on memory modules.

"Performance is a very important requirement in this new world of fast paced innovation and we will continue to invest on Windows 10 Pro for Workstations to enable Windows power users to maximize every aspect of their high-performance device," said Klaus Diaconu, partner group program manager at Microsoft, in a statement on Thursday.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations will also include a feature known as SMB Direct, which provides support for Remote Direct Memory Access enabled network adapters. These adapters allow for high speed data transfers with very low latency, allowing quick responses to network requests. The new support also cuts down on CPU workload, leaving more power available for other system tasks.

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations is expected to arrive as part of the Fall Creators Update slated for a September roll-out. 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  creators update  |  fall creators update  |  microsoft  |  windows 10 pro  |  workstation hardware  |  workstations
 
 

More in Operating Systems (1 of 10 articles)

Nougat grows to 13% of all Android devices

NEWS

Nougat grows to 13% of all Android devices

More in Operating Systems (2 of 10 articles)

Apple releases iOS 11 beta 5

NEWS

Apple releases iOS 11 beta 5

More in Operating Systems (3 of 10 articles)

Android O could come out this week

NEWS

Android O could come out this week

More in Operating Systems (4 of 10 articles)

How to: Make the most of the Command Prompt with 19 of the best commands

FEATURE

How to: Make the most of the Command Prompt with 19 of the best commands

More in Operating Systems (5 of 10 articles)

How to: Start and exit Windows 10 in Safe Mode

NEWS

How to: Start and exit Windows 10 in Safe Mode

More in Operating Systems (6 of 10 articles)

Microsoft releases Windows 10 S to developers

NEWS

Microsoft releases Windows 10 S to developers

More in Operating Systems (7 of 10 articles)

Future Windows 10 updates may only land on newer hardware

NEWS

Future Windows 10 updates may only land on newer hardware

More in Operating Systems (8 of 10 articles)

Latest Windows 10 preview links your Android phone to your PC

NEWS

Latest Windows 10 preview links your Android phone to your PC

More in Operating Systems (9 of 10 articles)

10 best Android widgets

NEWS

10 best Android widgets

More in Operating Systems (10 of 10 articles)

Ransomware threats spur Windows 10 adoption

NEWS

Ransomware threats spur Windows 10 adoption

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 