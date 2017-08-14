Corsair's new Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe SSD looks good

The new Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe SSD sure is a looker - it's almost a shame to hide it away in your PC. In fact, it's a really good case for having a nicely lit PC interior, and a side-window to show it off.

But apart from looking good, it's also got what matters when it comes to performance and features.

It comes in 400, 800, and 1600GB capacities, and it's smart design also features a high-surface-area heatsink to keep it cool - up to 20-degrees cooler than other drives, equating to better performance without thermal throttling. The NVMe interface via PCIe connection offers transfer rates up to five times faster than SATA 3 SSDs, and the NX500's MLC NAND chips provide improved reliability over competing TLC NAND units.

The SSD is also compatible with Corsair's SSD Toolbox utility.

The Neutron NX500 NVMe PCIe SSD is available now, starting at a retail price of $495.99 for the 400GB model.