Head2Head: iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus - Does bigger always mean better?

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus aren't even a confirmed thing yet. Apple is yet to announce their official name, reveal their appearance, describe their features. Surely ONLY A MADMAN would write a comparison piece. I disagree.

Here's what you need to know about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in a tasty iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus format for your reading pleasure. You masochist.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Design

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus don't have concrete designs just yet as they're both rather ethereal products. What we have seen, however, are dummy models of the iPhone 8 circulating for case manufacturers to make the most of. One key aspect shown in these leaks is an edge-to-edge screen, a glass back, vertical camera array and no TouchID panel on the back as some rumours have suggested. It looks very similar to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in terms of overall shape, but with a far more luxurious finish.

Apple's iPhone 8, obviously, doesn't have any dimensions to speak of as of yet, but we can probably expect it to be of a similar size and weight to the iPhone 7, with the iPhone 8 Plus echoing the size of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Video of Hands-On With an iPhone 8 Dummy Model

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Display

In terms of display, we expect the iPhone 8 to come equipped with a curved-edge OLED screen supplied by Samsung Display. Yes, that's right, the same folks who make the screens for Samsung's phones will be doing the same for Apple. This should mean that Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus should share a reasonably similar screen to the fantastic Samsung Galaxy S8 display.

You can expect the iPhone 8 Plus screen to be around the 5.5in mark, with the iPhone 8 landing at around 4.7in.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Hardware

As Apple's big and fancy flagship phones, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will easily improve upon what came with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Nobody knows what's really going on underneath its glass and aluminium body, but chances are it contains the next version of Apple's mobile chip and then a similar set of RAM and battery specs as previous iPhones. The iPhone 7 used Apple's A10 processor, so it's likely the iPhone 8 will have an A11 chip in it.

On the features front, the iPhone 8 is said to come with wireless charging and no home button on the front. Instead, it'll contain a 3D Touch sensor under the screen and an iris scanner for facial recognition login. Storage size is also unclear, but it's likely to come in the same 32GB, 128GB and 25GB configurations as before. Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will launch with iOS 11 as standard.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Camera

Apple's iPhone 8 camera will, undoubtedly, make improvements to what's found on the iPhone 7. Early leaked shots of the iPhone 8 dummy phone show it with a vertical dual-camera arrangement instead of a horizontal one found on the iPhone 7 Plus. It's unclear if this means that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will share the same camera setup, but it's looking likely.

In terms of raw camera specs, expect Apple to equip the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with something akin to the dual-camera setup found on the iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Price

When it comes to price, it's a tricky battle. Rumours have it that the iPhone 8 could cost nearly as much as $US1,000 as it's a special edition to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.

Usually the larger “Plus” iPhone costs a little more than the standard. Expect that to be the same here with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The standard version of the iPhone 8 is likely to cost the same amount as the iPhone 7 as Apple hasn't wavered from that pricing structure for a while now.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: Verdict

Both are phones. Both are the same phone, but one is larger.

It's really down to what you want to be using. If you like big phones, chances are you'll prefer the iPhone 8 Plus over the iPhone 8. It's rather obvious now you think about it, isn't it?