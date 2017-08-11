TripIt Pro is the ideal app to relieve you of your airport stress

Problem is, it’s very easy to get lost in the moment and realise you’ve got to find your gate. That gate could be far further than you imagined and may even require a shuttle train to get you there in time. And that’s if you can find it at all!

The answer to this conundrum and much more is in the latest update of the TripIt app, released today. The paid-for premium TripIt Pro, now lets travellers see how far they have to walk between two specific points in an airport and also gives step-by-step walking directions for the shortest route between the two points in the airport you’ve specified.

Instead of looking up and walking around trying to find the signs for your gate or the nearest bathroom, all you have to do is look down and on to your mobile phone.

The app will show all sorts of amenities available to you on the other side. Facilities such as charging stations, ATM’s, restrooms, eateries, and more are shown on the map.

If you have a tight connection the app will show you how long it will take you to switch between terminals or even between two gates in the same terminals. It will then offer the direct route to get you there. It works similarly to a car sat nav but for an airport. The relevant airport information will be available based on your itinerary you enter on the website.

The app currently has 50 airports, mainly based in the U.S and you will need an internet connection for it to work. It is available for Android and iOS. You can store your passport and travel docs in the basic version but if you want enhanced features such as the airport navigation, refund notifications, flight alerts, points and a feature which tells you when to go to the airport you need to pay $49 per year. If you travel a lot though, it could be worth it.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk