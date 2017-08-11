Threadripper officially launches, complete with Australian pricing

Threadripper is here at last, after all the rumours, benchmarks, and even some serious overclocking. The first two processors in the range - the 1950X and 1920X, both unlocked - are available now, with the lower end 1900 coming at the end of the month, on the 31st.

We also now have Australian pricing, which is as follows:

1950X - $1440

1920X - $1150

1900 - $549

And here's the specs:

Product Line Model Cores Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) XFR (GHz) PCIe® Lanes TDP (Watts) AMD Ryzen™

Threadripper™ 1950X 16 32 3.4 4.0 4.2 64 180 AMD Ryzen™

Threadripper™ 1920X 12 24 3.5 4.0 4.2 64 180 AMD Ryzen™

Threadripper™ 1900 8 16 3.8 4.0 4.2 64 180

“The level of global support and excitement built-up around AMD Ryzen processors has been incredible to watch these last few months, and with today’s Ryzen Threadripper launch, we deliver a new level of computing power to the world’s fastest ultra-premium desktop systems via an entirely new platform and set of multi-core processors,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD, in last night's announcement. “Ryzen Threadripper is the jolt of innovation that the high-end desktop customer was waiting for, providing the long-awaited ability to choose a processor that best fulfills their computing needs at a competitive price.”