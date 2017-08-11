Threadripper officially launches, complete with Australian pricing

by David Hollingworth  |  Friday 11 August 2017  | Comment Now
Threadripper officially launches, complete with Australian pricing

Say hello to three new little friends - the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900, 1920X, and 1950X.

Threadripper is here at last, after all the rumours, benchmarks, and even some serious overclocking. The first two processors in the range - the 1950X and 1920X, both unlocked - are available now, with the lower end 1900 coming at the end of the month, on the 31st.

We also now have Australian pricing, which is as follows:

1950X - $1440

1920X - $1150

1900 - $549

And here's the specs:

Product Line

Model

Cores

Threads

Base Clock (GHz)

Boost Clock (GHz)

XFR (GHz)

PCIe® Lanes

TDP (Watts)

AMD Ryzen
Threadripper

1950X

16

32

3.4

4.0

4.2

64

180

AMD Ryzen
Threadripper

1920X

12

24

3.5

4.0

4.2

64

180

AMD Ryzen
Threadripper

1900

8

16

3.8

4.0

4.2

64

180

 “The level of global support and excitement built-up around AMD Ryzen processors has been incredible to watch these last few months, and with today’s Ryzen Threadripper launch, we deliver a new level of computing power to the world’s fastest ultra-premium desktop systems via an entirely new platform and set of multi-core processors,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD, in last night's announcement. “Ryzen Threadripper is the jolt of innovation that the high-end desktop customer was waiting for, providing the long-awaited ability to choose a processor that best fulfills their computing needs at a competitive price.”

Related Articles
See more about:  amd ryzen processors  |  ryzen threadripper  |  ryzen threadripper launch
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 