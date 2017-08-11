Threadripper officially launches, complete with Australian pricing

Threadripper is here at last, after all the rumours, benchmarks, and even some serious overclocking. The first two processors in the range - the 1950X and 1920X, both unlocked - are available now, with the lower end 1900 coming at the end of the month, on the 31st.
We also now have Australian pricing, which is as follows:
1950X - $1440
1920X - $1150
1900 - $549
And here's the specs:
|
Product Line
|
Model
|
Cores
|
Threads
|
Base Clock (GHz)
|
Boost Clock (GHz)
|
XFR (GHz)
|
PCIe® Lanes
|
TDP (Watts)
|
AMD Ryzen™
Threadripper™
|
1950X
|
16
|
32
|
3.4
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
64
|
180
|
AMD Ryzen™
Threadripper™
|
1920X
|
12
|
24
|
3.5
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
64
|
180
|
AMD Ryzen™
Threadripper™
|
1900
|
8
|
16
|
3.8
|
4.0
|
4.2
|
64
|
180
“The level of global support and excitement built-up around AMD Ryzen processors has been incredible to watch these last few months, and with today’s Ryzen Threadripper launch, we deliver a new level of computing power to the world’s fastest ultra-premium desktop systems via an entirely new platform and set of multi-core processors,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD, in last night's announcement. “Ryzen Threadripper is the jolt of innovation that the high-end desktop customer was waiting for, providing the long-awaited ability to choose a processor that best fulfills their computing needs at a competitive price.”