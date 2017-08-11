Gun-wielding drones are now a thing, and that's somewhat worrying

Friday 11 August 2017  | Comment Now
Gun-wielding drones are now a thing, and that's somewhat worrying

Capable of firing semi-automatic weapons and 40mm grenades, it really is death from above.

In what is quite possibly the most frightening news beyond impending nuclear war, an American military drone company has developed a gun-wielding drone. Yes, that's right, a drone equipped with an assault rifle intended to fight in a hot conflict. They've even made a hilarious photoshopped image of what said drone may look like in combat against insurgents.

I say hilarious, it's also harrowing. The TIKAD, developed by Duke Robotics, is intended to be the soldier of the future, a tool that means there's no need for soldiers to enter into hot-conflict zones to take out their opponents. It's a vision of the future that Terminator predicted – before the robots turned on us and hunted us down like wild game.

“As a former Special Mission Unit commander, I have been in the battlefield for many years, and more than once I hoped that a different solution other than sending in the troops existed,” said CEO Raziel Atuar in a statement to Digital Trends. “At Duke Robotics, we wanted to create something that would be a game changer in future battles, [and] that could save lives of troops, as well as uninvolved civilians, in the combat zone.”

Weighing 50kg, TIKAD is capable of flying anywhere between 30 and 1,500 ft and can carry a wide arrangement of semi-automatic weapons plus a 40mm grenade launcher. It's built with proprietary recoil stabilisation technology, offers high levels of accuracy (well, you'd hope so) and is completely remotely operated.

“TIKAD is ready to be delivered,” Atuar continued. “We are in the process of implementing an initial order from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and we are in contact with selected governments as potential customers. For obvious reasons, our government customers are highly sensitive regarding this type of information, and it is up to them to decide if and when to share more information [about where these drones are deployed].”

 

The company says that modern battlefields have changed, we're seeing more UAV usage and remote combat. Conflicts are resorting to guerilla tactics and so, in Atuar's opinion, it's time to take to the air and make use of small arms.

The guys at Duke Robotics aren't the first people to strap a gun to a drone. Two years ago a YouTube video surfaced of a young man who had built his own drone capable of firing a handgun and auto-stabilising itself from the recoil. Call of Duty publisher Activision also put together a spoof video of a Russian-built drone firing a machine gun to promote its 2012 game Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Five years on, it looks as if that dark future Call of Duty developer Treyarch envisioned has come to pass. Can we just get back to hot dog delivery drones please?

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  40mm grenade launcher  |  drones  |  duke robotics  |  raziel atuar  |  semiautomatic weapons
 
 

More in Misc Gadgets (1 of 10 articles)

Explainer: How do solar panels work?

NEWS

Explainer: How do solar panels work?

More in Misc Gadgets (2 of 10 articles)

Project Kino is the creepy crawly robot jewellery that you didn't ask for

NEWS

Project Kino is the creepy crawly robot jewellery that you didn't ask for

More in Misc Gadgets (3 of 10 articles)

Even good dogs get lost - but Garmin&#8217;s Atemos GPS tracker can&#8217;t

NEWS

Even good dogs get lost - but Garmin’s Atemos GPS tracker can’t

More in Misc Gadgets (4 of 10 articles)

This Cortana-powered thermostat is a real work of art

NEWS

This Cortana-powered thermostat is a real work of art

More in Misc Gadgets (5 of 10 articles)

Review: DJI Spark compact drone

REVIEW

Review: DJI Spark compact drone

More in Misc Gadgets (6 of 10 articles)

Multiple vulnerabilities found in connected IoT home security device

NEWS

Multiple vulnerabilities found in connected IoT home security device

More in Misc Gadgets (7 of 10 articles)

STK's Binary 3 is the one wire to rule them all

NEWS

STK's Binary 3 is the one wire to rule them all

More in Misc Gadgets (8 of 10 articles)

Kano Pixel Kit&#8217;s grid of lights will unleash your inner coder

NEWS

Kano Pixel Kit’s grid of lights will unleash your inner coder

More in Misc Gadgets (9 of 10 articles)

Nest smart home gear launches in Australia

NEWS

Nest smart home gear launches in Australia

More in Misc Gadgets (10 of 10 articles)

PowerCube&#8217;s Sensor Series will turn off your lights with a clap

NEWS

PowerCube’s Sensor Series will turn off your lights with a clap

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 