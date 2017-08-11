Ristar joins Sega Forever

At least most people own an iOS or Android device these days, so they can at least play it. Sega Forever got off to a bit of a rocky start, but it's a cool idea that we hope gets its groove together - especially with the growing intergration of Android in devices other than phones (some of which allow for, you know, buttons).

As of today, those with Sega Forever installed can play Ristar for free.

To be fair, Ristar has appeared on Mega Drive collections in the past, including that pretty great one for the 360 and PS3. Still, it remains oddly overlooked in the Mega Drive's library. A shame, as it's a fun game that is absolutely beautiful to look at.