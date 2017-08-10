AMD's Threadripper 1950X clocked at 4.1GHz on liquid

We're waiting to get a hold of AMD's newest Ryzen iteration, the 12- and 16-core Threadripper processors so we can get them on our testbench, but a lucky Reddit-user has already pushed their chip to some impressive heights.

'callthewolf' has a Threadripper 1950X, and he's gotten every core on it running at 4.1GHz - the chip's normal clock-speed is 3.4GHz, so that's a decent overclock.

He got there by upping the voltage from 1.25 Volts to 1.4, and using a Thermaltake Water 3.0 cooler - a simple out of the box cooling solution - on an Asrock mobo and 8x8GB of RAM.