Nougat grows to 13% of all Android devices

Google's Android Nougat operating system now runs on 13.5% of all Android devices, according to the latest figures.

Nougat 7.0 runs on 12.3% of devices, according to Android Dashboard data gathered last week, while 1.2% of devices are running 7.1, the latest version of the OS.

Released a year ago, Nougat's adoption is climbing steadily, but Marshmallow remains the most popular version of Android, with 32.3% adoption, followed by Lollipop's 29.2%.

While KitKat runs on 16% of devices, Jelly Bean now languishes on less than 10% and Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich collectively enjoy less than a 2% share.

Android O, the next update to the operating system, is expected to land imminently. The Pixel - Google's own smartphone - might be the first to get it this week, according to Android Police.

"I'd look for the official Google Pixel Android O update to land in about a week," managing editor David Ruddock wrote on Twitter on 2 August. "Could be pushed, but that's the timeline for now AFAIK."