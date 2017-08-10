Fractal Design's new Meshify C case is designed for airflow

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 10 August 2017  | Comment Now
Also, to really, really upset my spell-schecker. But Fractal's new PC case also pretty smart, so we'll forgive it.

Fractal Design's latest PC chassis looks like it would fit in in the futuristic cyberpunk world of Deis Ex, with its diamond-faceted, angular front fascia. But the new Meshify C has more to it than just good looks.

The ATX PC case has a streamlined design for maximum airflow from the two pre-installed 120mm fans, despite its compact size. There's a tinted glass side-panel for a subtle look inside your PC, and a black on black interior that will make fancy components pop - just think of all the LEDs that you cannot escape these days!

There's room for up to five drives (two 3.5in/2.5in slots, and three dedicated 2/5in bays) in steel drive trays with rubber grommets. There are filters on the front, top, and bottom of the case to help keep dust out of your delicate innards (well, your PC's delicate innards, anyway), and the case can fit full-length power supplies inside a a shroud that also conceals the drive cage, for a clean, internal build.

Here's the full specs. The Meshify C is available now, and retails for $US89.99

 3.5" or 2.5" Drive capacity

2

Dedicated 2.5" drive capacity

3

Expansion slots

7

Motherboard compatibility

ATX, mATX, ITX

Power supply type

ATX

Total fan mounts

7

Front fan

3x 120 or 2x 140 1x Dynamic X2 GP-12 included

Top fan

2x 120/140

Rear fan

1x 120 1x Dynamic X2 GP-12 included

Bottom fan

1x 120

Side fan

No

Dust filters

Bottom fan + PSU Front fans Top fans

Front radiator

120/240/360mm 140/280mm

Top radiator

120/240mm (max component height on motherboard 40mm)

Rear radiator

120mm (max width 125mm)

Power supply depth limit

Maximum 175mm recommended

Graphics card length limit

Max 315mm with front fan mounted

CPU cooler height limit

172mm

Cable routing

15-35mm space

Cable routing grommets

Yes

Fixed velcro straps

Yes

Captive thumbscrews

Right side panel SSD brackets

Left side panel

Tempered Glass
