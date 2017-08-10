Fractal Design's new Meshify C case is designed for airflow

Fractal Design's latest PC chassis looks like it would fit in in the futuristic cyberpunk world of Deis Ex, with its diamond-faceted, angular front fascia. But the new Meshify C has more to it than just good looks.

The ATX PC case has a streamlined design for maximum airflow from the two pre-installed 120mm fans, despite its compact size. There's a tinted glass side-panel for a subtle look inside your PC, and a black on black interior that will make fancy components pop - just think of all the LEDs that you cannot escape these days!

There's room for up to five drives (two 3.5in/2.5in slots, and three dedicated 2/5in bays) in steel drive trays with rubber grommets. There are filters on the front, top, and bottom of the case to help keep dust out of your delicate innards (well, your PC's delicate innards, anyway), and the case can fit full-length power supplies inside a a shroud that also conceals the drive cage, for a clean, internal build.

Here's the full specs. The Meshify C is available now, and retails for $US89.99