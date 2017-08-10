Hyper PixelCast 88

Howdy! Our podcast is almost finished, but since you're so eager you can have it early if you just give us a little money. (We're kidding, it's free because we love you all so much).

We let Julian take over for this one, and he elected to have a chat about the pros and cons of this whole early access thing that has become kind of hot over the past half decade or so. He's joined by Tim and one of the Matt minions, both of whom have been playing charming, cartoony games.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
Games: Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, Splatoon 2
Music: Peacemaker (by halc)
Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)
Julian will be right back. He's out shopping for avatars.

See more about:  early access  |  pixelcast  |  splatoon 2  |  yonder
 
 

