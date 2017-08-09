Intel Coffee Lake i3 specs leak, ahead of 21st August reveal

Intel has just announced that it will be revealing details of its 8th generation Core processors via Facebook Live on the 21st of August - so this will give us official details on the new four- and six-core Coffee Lake CPUs.

Of course, that's not counting today's leak of the alleged specs of the four-core Core i3 chips.

New info has shown up on the Anandtech forums showing two parts - the Core i3 8100 and Core i3 8350K, both quad-core CPUs running four threads. The 8100 is clocked at 3.6GHz and a 65 Watt TDP, while the 8350K boasts a 4GHz base frequency, and a TDP of 91 Watts.

Wait and see, wait and see...