Sony's just announced the release date for The Frozen Wilds expansion for hit PS4 game Horizon Zero Dawn - you'll be able to leap on a dinosaur and explore a whole new region on November 7, this year.

What are we getting? Well, The Forzen Wilds is set in the, er, frozen north, and brings a new region to explore, new mysteries to unravel, and a mess of new machines to mess up. The game's available for pre-order now on the PlayStation Store.