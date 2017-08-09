This HTC Vive prototype makes your brain the controller

Wednesday 9 August 2017  | Comment Now
This HTC Vive prototype makes your brain the controller

Hands-free virtual reality is no longer science fiction.

Much of the buzz around virtual reality has been about words like embodiment, immersion and presence – how your body will feel part of something virtual, but also real in terms of sensations tricking your eyes, hands, feet. Now, startup Neurable wants to take the body out of the equation, or at least most of it except the brain.

The company has unveiled a prototype for a new form of VR; what it calls a “brain-computer interface”, that lets users play games with their minds. The headset itself is an HTC Vive, but the standard strap has been replaced with a custom device, laden with modules, that measures specific brain signals and translates this to actions within VR.

At the SIGGRAPH conference in Los Angeles, Neurable showed off the device with a test game called Awakening. In it, the player has to escape a lab, involving picking up objects, stopping lasers and turning a robot dog into a balloon animal – all with your mind.

While some brain-controlled interfaces measure EEG patterns, Neurable's device targets something called event-related potentials, which are more specific signals that occur when the brain is responding to some form of stimuli.

“You can think of event-related potentials in a very simplified manner,” Neurable's CEO Ramses Alcaide told IEEE Spectrum. “If you get down to core, they tell you what a person cares about. When a person cares about something, they want to take action on it. The game can predict what that action is, in real-time.”

 

Neurable isn't a games studio, and while Awakening is intended to eventually be a commercial project, the company has its sights set on using their mind-controlled technology to revolutionise VR interfaces. “Right now, if you try to do anything like typing or dealing with high-density data in virtual reality, it doesn't work well. But BCI will allow VR to become that computing platform,” Alcaide notes in his interview with IEEE Spectrum.

Seeing as it's been hard enough giving a legitimate reason for people to buy a controller-based headset, will a brain-controlled form of virtual reality catch on? It's likely to be a while before there are enough apps and games to justify Neurable's addition, but if they manage to crack the technology it could signal a new arena for VR – one with a lot more hands in pockets.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  cable free  |  hands free  |  htc vive  |  prototype
 
 

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (1 of 10 articles)

HP launches VR backpack for professional training

NEWS

HP launches VR backpack for professional training

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (2 of 10 articles)

HTC cuts the cord on VR with a Snapdragon-powered

NEWS

HTC cuts the cord on VR with a Snapdragon-powered

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (3 of 10 articles)

Microsoft is creating AI chips for the HoloLens

NEWS

Microsoft is creating AI chips for the HoloLens

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (4 of 10 articles)

VR experience Zero Latency opens up new Brisbane facility

NEWS

VR experience Zero Latency opens up new Brisbane facility

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (5 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: HP Perseus backpack VR unit

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: HP Perseus backpack VR unit

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (6 of 10 articles)

From science fiction to science fact: Microsoft's plan for augmented reality

NEWS

From science fiction to science fact: Microsoft's plan for augmented reality

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (7 of 10 articles)

Facebook Spaces come to Facebook Live in a bid to make social VR more, uh, sociable

NEWS

Facebook Spaces come to Facebook Live in a bid to make social VR more, uh, sociable

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (8 of 10 articles)

Sci-fi television series uses virtual reality headsets for VFX rehearsals

NEWS

Sci-fi television series uses virtual reality headsets for VFX rehearsals

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (9 of 10 articles)

Price drops on Oculus Rift plus Touch controllers bundle

NEWS

Price drops on Oculus Rift plus Touch controllers bundle

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (10 of 10 articles)

Review: Oculus Touch controllers

REVIEW

Review: Oculus Touch controllers

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 