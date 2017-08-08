Competitive FPS LawBreakers out now on PS4 and PC

It's fast, it's brutal, and it's out now. Boss Key Productions announced today that LawBreakers is now in full release on Steam and PS4, costing gamers $29.99.

“From the beginning, we committed ourselves at Boss Key to find the fun first when making LawBreakers, and place gameplay ahead of everything else. Since then, we’ve worked to push the genre into a new direction, taking everything we’ve learned in the past to deliver a super fast FPS that challenges gamers to be their best and truly compete in gravity-defying combat,” said Cliff Bleszinski, co-founder and CEO, Boss Key Productions,in today's release.

“We’re thankful to all the fans that participated in the various alphas and betas we rolled out. We always strived to do “open development,” and found that being upfront and honest with our testing, along with no NDAs, provided invaluable, transparent feedback. Without this rapport, the game wouldn’t be what it is today – and we think we have something really special because of it.”

You can find LawBreakers on Steam here, or the PlayStation Store here.