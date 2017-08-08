Overwatch pros Team EnVyUs could be Overwatch League's next big signing

It appears that the next big Overwatch League team to be announced could be Overwatch legends Team EnVyUs.

Team EnVyUs is said to be taking up the mantle for the Austin-Dallas, Texas region in a move that means relocating from their current Charlotte, North Carolina home. Sources reported to ESPN that financing for the deal is still being finalised with a family office in Texas but it’s still one of the $20 million buy-ins required to join Overwatch League.

The announcement of Team EnVyUs joining the League shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. As one of the most successful Overwatch teams in eSports right now – with championship wins at Overwatch APEX Season 1 and MLG Las Vegas 2016 – it would be a foolish missed-opportunity to not partake in Overwatch League. What is interesting, however, is how a regionless “traditional” eSports team with a full player roster is bending the knee to Activision Blizzard’s requirements for Overwatch League.

It raises questions around which other pro-level teams will make a similar move to Overwatch League and if current pro-gamers will jump ship from their teams to a League team if the price was right.