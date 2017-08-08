Is this the one controller to play them all?

Is this the one controller to play them all?

All Controller lets you play anything from Android to Xbox.

You’ve heard the saying “jack of all trades, master of none”, right? We’re not sure who Jack is but the All Controller hates that phrase. Why? Because it’s a gamepad that’s compatible with pretty much anything you’d ever want to play games on, from your phone to your PS4 or high-end gaming PC, and it’d like to think it’s master of all of them.

Using either the onboard Bluetooth or bundled USB dongle it’ll connect to whatever you want to play on, with customisable button layouts and combos available through its built-in LCD screen.

And with a battery life of up to 40 hours, your noob-pwning thumb will be exhausted way before your All Controller is.

