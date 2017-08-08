It's official - Intel releases full specs, prices, for new Core X range

So we had some details on the top-end Core i9 7980XE part yesterday, but Intel released its full spec sheet for the Core X series overnight. While there are no surprises, it is nice to see everything in one place.

Here's the list, with US pricing.

The 12-core processors are available this month, on the 28th, while the 14- to 18-core parts will start hitting retail from September 25 - which seems to confirm yesterday's release date rumour for the 7980XE CPU as October.

The four- to ten-core CPUs are out now.