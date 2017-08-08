It's official - Intel releases full specs, prices, for new Core X range

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 8 August 2017  | Comment Now
It's official - Intel releases full specs, prices, for new Core X range

And the rumour mill was pretty much bang on

So we had some details on the top-end Core i9 7980XE part yesterday, but Intel released its full spec sheet for the Core X series overnight. While there are no surprises, it is nice to see everything in one place.

Here's the list, with US pricing.

The 12-core processors are available this month, on the 28th, while the 14- to 18-core parts will start hitting retail from September 25 - which seems to confirm yesterday's release date rumour for the 7980XE CPU as October. 

The four- to ten-core CPUs are out now.

Related Articles
See more about:  7920x  |  7980xe  |  core x series  |  cpus  |  intel  |  processors  |  x299
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 