Apple joins Instagram to promote the best photos shot on its iPhone

When Apple launched the iPhone 7 range, it waxed lyrical about how impressive the built-in cameras are. More than a trillion photos are reportedly taken on an iPhone each year, making it the most popular camera globally.

If you've been to a city in the UK recently you would have seen Apple's Shot on iPhone campaign which, as the name suggests, only features photos taken on iPhones. These have been submitted to Apple from iPhone owners.

The tech giant is now taking the campaign to Instagram on its @Apple feed. The feed will be curated by Apple from photos captured on an iPhone, with a credit and link back to the original photographer, and will never feature ads or promotions.

All of the images will be visible on the #ShotoniPhone tag, which is also how people can submit their photos to the campaign. Apple is not paying users for their photos, but if any end up being commissioned for larger campaigns, this may change.

Apple is likely hoping to capitalise on the increasing popularity of Instagram and Instagram Stories, which reached its first birthday earlier this month. A year after launch, Instagram Stories is now used by more people than Snapchat and the main Instagram app has more than 700 million users.

The nature of Instagram, being picture-led, means the feed doesn't need to be translated or reproduced for different markets which will also appeal to Apple's desire to sell in more markets