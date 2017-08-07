Intel's 18-core processor to hit shelves in October

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 7 August 2017  | Comment Now
Intel's 18-core processor to hit shelves in October

How many cores is too much?

It's fantastic see some real competition in the processor market, as AMD's Ryzen chips finally take on Intel's decades-long dominance of the market. And we're not only seeing competition in terms of price and raw performance, but also in core count. And, come October, Intel will soon take the lead in another area - core-count.

This is following the news that Intel's Core i9-7980XE processor has been pushed back to that date, according to WCCFTech. 

The part will feature 18 cores and 36 threads, a base clock of 2.6GHz, and a boost of 4.2GHz, running at a TDP of 165 Watts. It'll also cost a pretty penny, with current pricing at $US1999.

