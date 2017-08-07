Soundboks 2 turns it up to 11 - and just keeps going

If you used a normal Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack a party you’d be lucky to bother next door’s cat when it’s at full volume. But use a Soundboks 2 ($US849) and chances are Ian and Jenny will never see little Tiddles again. With a maximum volume of 122dB it’s the loudest battery powered speaker in the world, and its everything-proof casing means it’s even suitable for a great Aussie barbecue no matter the weather.

A battery life of 40 hours means you’ll almost get an entire weekender out of it but with just a 3.5-hour charge time, you’ll have time for a quick snap before getting the party started again.