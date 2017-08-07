Razer's Chroma HDK lights the way to PC

by Tom Wiggins  |  Monday 7 August 2017  | Comment Now
It's like Philips Hue but for your PC.

Remember when Philips made that Ambilight kit for gaming PCs? You know, the one that also blew air in your face when you played a driving game? Just us? Well Razer’s Chroma HDK will let you build your own (minus the fans, sadly).

You get two strips of 16 LEDs in the box that can be programmed to work in sync with certain games and Razer’s other Chroma-equipped kit. The system supports 16.8m colours, which change depending on what’s happening on-screen, and, if you’re going for some serious desktop bling, you can add up to 32 more lights, either inside or outside your PC case.

