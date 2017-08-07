HBO hackers may have made off with 1.5 TB of data

The hackers who breached HBO and leaked episodes of Ballers, Room 104 along with some written material allegedly from next week's Game of Thrones with threats to leak more may have stolen more than 1.5 Terabytes of data.

This is an estimated seven times more data than what was stolen in the Sony hack and has prompted the involvement of the FBI and the cyber-security firm Mandiant which ironically also was targeted around the same time as the HBO hack and led the investigation into the Sony breach.

The leaked data also included internal documents and email correspondence with threat actors targeting specific content and data housed in different locations, suggesting multiple points of entry, insiders told the Hollywood Reporter.

HBO chairman Richard Plepler sent an email to his staff assuring them that their email system wasn't likely breached as a result of the incident.

“At this time, we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing,” Plepler said in a 2nd of August email to his staff obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “We are also in the process of engaging an outside firm to work with our employees to provide credit monitoring and we will be following up with those details.”

Entertainment Weekly also published the hackers' email:

Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What's its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.

