HBO hackers leak unaired GoT episodes, steal employee data

Unaired Game of Thrones episodes, alongside thousands of internal HBO documents, have allegedly been leaked by the hackers who broke into the TV studio's systems earlier this week.

Alongside scripts and text summaries of episodes three and four of Game of Thrones that were already revealed to have been missing, yesterday the hackers made the actual episodes themselves live on a website they created, according to HackRead.

The Game of Thrones episodes accompany leaked episodes from the new season of Ballers, an upcoming unreleased comedy called Barry, and a show titled Insecure, the publication reports.

Meanwhile, Variety said that "thousands" of internal documents have been leaked. It said the security company hired to kill search result links to the leaked files, revealed that the documents were stolen in a DMCA takedown notice it sent to Google in order to get the results removed.

The firm, IP Echelon, also said in the filing that "masses of copyrighted items including documents, images, videos and sound".

"The hackers appear to have also leaked personal information of a senior HBO executive," Variety added, news also carried by HackRead. That data included access to dozens of accounts from newspaper subscriptions to online banking and health services.

It added that screenshots of HBO's internal administration tools, employee names and email addresses as well as their job roles had appeared online.

Panda Security has warned that trying to download such episodes could have a devastating effect, as well as being illegal.

If the criminals are happy enough to steal and then publish sensitive information from HBO, they are probably not averse to adding malware to the torrent site, harming the computers of people who opt to illegally download content, it said.

"Visiting torrent sites could be harmful to your computer and downloading any files from such websites is dangerous," the company said. "Instead of the new season of a hit show, your system may end up getting infected with malicious software."

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk