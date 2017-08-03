First Radeon RX Vega 56 benchmarks appear online

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 3 August 2017  | Comment Now
And it's looking amazingly competitive. Watch out Nvidia!

Well, here we go - some hard performance numbers on AMD's new GTX 1070-beater, the RX Vega 56.

They're courtesy of Tweaktown, which claims to have an 'industry source' that's supplied the numbers, and if they're anything like correct, they're looking very good indeed. Across four more or less modern games running on ultra settings on a 2560 x 1440 display, the RX Vega 56 very clearly beats Nvidia's GTX 1070.

Here's the raw numbers, with the 1070's performance in parenthesis: 

  • Battlefield 1: 95.4FPS (72.2FPS)
  • Civilization 6: 85.1FPS (72.2FPS)
  • DOOM: 101.2FPS (84.6FPS)
  • COD: Infinite Warfare: 99.9FPS (92.1FPS)

That's nearly a third again faster in BF1, which is mighty impressive for the $US399 asking price.

We're still waiting on local pricing, but this is looking pretty serious, Mum.

