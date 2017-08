Nvidia driver releases are often aimed at new game releases and bug fixes, but no so the latest 385.12 driver. The only 'release highlight' Nvidia takes note of is this:

Provides multiple Titan Xp performance optimizations on a variety of applications for prosumers and creatives.

There is literally nothing else to it. The optimisations are actually unlocked features that provide a boost in programs like Maya. It's available for consumer cards, but this one's pretty easy to skip.