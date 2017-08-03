Firmware update appears to confirm wireless charging for iPhone 8

The 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone 8 will be the first Apple device to come with quick and wireless charging, Apple's recently leaked HomePod firmware appears to confirm.

iOS developer Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) spotted that the battery icon in iOS 11 uses a different icon in Apple's beta firmware, and one eagle-eyed Reddit user also noticed the presence of the two new charging options now more or less confirmed to be a part of the iPhone 8.

Such a move had already been suggested by several rumours that the next iPhone would include the Qi wireless charging standard already used by many Samsung and Android phones - Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium, which centres around Qi, back in February.

A wireless charging option isn't the only feature teased by the firmware for Apple's HomePod smart speaker, which was released seemingly by accident over the weekend (see below). The leak also appears to confirm an infrared face unlock feature which could be used as an improved security system for logging in, authenticating payments and launching secure apps.

A bezel-less screen covering the speaker and cameras at the top of the device was also spotted, and it is being predicted the smartphone will be available in four colours including a mirrored version, white, rose gold and black.

The iPhone 8 has been surrounded by rumours of delays for the past few months, with many experts expressing doubt that it would be released in September as previously planned.

However, Apple is predicting revenue of between $US49 billion and $52 billion in Q4 2017, which is up from the $US42.4 billion reported for the year's third quarter, prompting speculation that its original September release is back on track.