Asus announces new Vivobook 14 and S15 notebooks

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 3 August 2017  | Comment Now
Lightweight and ready to go, but still packed with power and features.

Asus has just lifted the lid - hurr-hurr - on two new lightweight laptops, the VivoBook 14 and VivoBook S15.

The VivoBook 14 - or the X405 if you love model numbers - is a 14in laptop that weighs 1.3kg, and is a precise 18.75mm thick. Or thin, as the marketing bumpf says. It boasts 19020 x 1080 full HD display with an ultra-thin bezel, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It's powered by a 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM, and there's the option to upgrade to a discrete GeForce 940MX GPU if you neeed a little extra graphical oomph.

Storage is via both an SSD and HDD, and connectivity comes in the shape of USB 3.1 Type C port, a Type A, two USB 2.0 ports, and HDMI and an SD card reader for easy data transfer from other devices.

The VivoBook S15 - the S1510 serial number lovers - is a 15.6in device that weighs in at a slightly heavier 1.7kg, and which is apparently thick enough to not even warrant Asus sharing that figure. It does have a backlit keyboard and fingerprint scanner, though, as well as a similarly specced display to its thinner, lighter cousin. It's powered by a Core 17-7500U processor and up to 16GB of RAM, and can be upgraded with a GeForce 940MX GPU. It too has an SSD and HDD for storage, and similar connectivity options.

Both are available now, starting at $1099 and $1599 respectively. Here's the full specs of each:

ASUS VivoBook S15 S510

Processor

7th Gen Intel® Core i7-7500U

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

Display

15.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 178° wide-view technology

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce® 940MX

Memory

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM 2133MHz (2 x SO-DIMM)

Storage

1TB HDD

256GB SSD

Wireless

802.11ac dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi

Bluetooth® 4.2

Connectivity

1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 with USB-C connector

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Type-A

1x audio combo jack

1x HDMI

1x SD card reader

Battery

3-cell, 42Wh

ASUS SuperBattery technology

ASUS Battery Health Charging app

Colors

Icicle Gold

Size

361.4 x 243.5 x 17.9mm

Weight

1.7 kg

 

ASUS VivoBook 14 X405

Processor

7th Gen Intel® Core i7-7500U

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

Display

15.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 178° wide-view technology

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce® 940MX

Memory

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM 2133MHz (2 x SO-DIMM)

Storage

1TB HDD

128GB SSD

Wireless

802.11ac dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi

Bluetooth® 4.2

Connectivity

1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 with USB-C connector

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Type-A

1x audio combo jack

1x HDMI

1x SD card reader

Battery

3-cell, 42Wh

ASUS SuperBattery technology

ASUS Battery Health Charging app

Colors

Star Grey

Size

326.4 x 225.5 x 18.75 ~20.15 mm

Weight

1.3 kg
Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

