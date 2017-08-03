Asus announces new Vivobook 14 and S15 notebooks

Asus has just lifted the lid - hurr-hurr - on two new lightweight laptops, the VivoBook 14 and VivoBook S15.

The VivoBook 14 - or the X405 if you love model numbers - is a 14in laptop that weighs 1.3kg, and is a precise 18.75mm thick. Or thin, as the marketing bumpf says. It boasts 19020 x 1080 full HD display with an ultra-thin bezel, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It's powered by a 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM, and there's the option to upgrade to a discrete GeForce 940MX GPU if you neeed a little extra graphical oomph.

Storage is via both an SSD and HDD, and connectivity comes in the shape of USB 3.1 Type C port, a Type A, two USB 2.0 ports, and HDMI and an SD card reader for easy data transfer from other devices.

The VivoBook S15 - the S1510 serial number lovers - is a 15.6in device that weighs in at a slightly heavier 1.7kg, and which is apparently thick enough to not even warrant Asus sharing that figure. It does have a backlit keyboard and fingerprint scanner, though, as well as a similarly specced display to its thinner, lighter cousin. It's powered by a Core 17-7500U processor and up to 16GB of RAM, and can be upgraded with a GeForce 940MX GPU. It too has an SSD and HDD for storage, and similar connectivity options.

Both are available now, starting at $1099 and $1599 respectively. Here's the full specs of each:

ASUS VivoBook S15 S510 Processor 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7500U Operating system Windows 10 Home Display 15.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 178° wide-view technology Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® 940MX Memory Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM 2133MHz (2 x SO-DIMM) Storage 1TB HDD 256GB SSD Wireless 802.11ac dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi Bluetooth® 4.2 Connectivity 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 with USB-C™ connector 2x USB 2.0 Type-A 1x USB 3.1 Type-A 1x audio combo jack 1x HDMI 1x SD card reader Battery 3-cell, 42Wh ASUS SuperBattery technology ASUS Battery Health Charging app Colors Icicle Gold Size 361.4 x 243.5 x 17.9mm Weight 1.7 kg