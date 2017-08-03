Kaspersky (partly) launch its 2018 security products

Kaspersky Internet Security 2018 and Total Security 2018 are available in the United States, Australia, Malaysia, but not in the United Kingdom, Europe and most other countries. The launch for the rest of the world will happen in early September when the products are fully localised.

All is not lost though. If you want to download the 2018 edition, earlier than the official launch in your territory, the US English version is available for everyone, right now.

So, what’s new in the latest 2018 edition? Your computer is now protected whilst it’s either booting or restarting, there’s better protection against third-party manipulation of files on your hard drive and additional notifications to warn against a potentially malicious website.

For any reseller, Kaspersky has made it much easier for a user to be able to add a new licence to an expired subscription rather than forcing the user to renew.

Is it us or are software companies appearing to run out of innovative new features? Luckily the 2018 edition will not require a new licence, so you can simply download the latest version and install over your old 2016 or 2017 edition and it will pick up your current licence period and continue through, without requiring a new licence.

Trial versions of Kaspersky Internet Security 2018 and Total Security 2018 are available to download right now. If you’re in Europe, you can purchase a 2017 licence from our Downloadcrew Software Store and save.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk