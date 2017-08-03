The most interesting takeaway from Apple's earnings report

Apple's latest earnings are out and the company has exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Revenue is up and profits continue to rise thanks to sturdy sales of Macs and the popularity of services like iTunes and Apple Music.

One of the most interesting takeaways from the report, however, came in the form of iPad sales – boasting a 15% year-on-year increase in unit sales.

The iPad has been the lame duck of recent Apple earning reports; with slumping sales leading to a general take that the company's iPad sector has its best days behind it. Lengthier upgrade cycles, as well as questions about the overall purpose of tablets in a world split between smartphones and laptops, haven't given iPad lovers much to shout about recently. Today's report bucks that narrative.

With third-quarter sales of 11.4 million units, leading to revenue of $US4.96 billion, the iPad rose 28% in unit sales compared to last quarter. In comparison, the iPhone fell 19% in the same period ­– although this can be easily chalked up to consumers holding out for the new model, believed to be the iPhone 8, set to be revealed later this year.

Apple gave a lot of love to the iPad at WWDC 2017, launching a well-reviewed 10.5-inch shakeup of the iPad Pro, in addition to iOS 11 that's very much angled towards iPad usage. It looks like that attention to its tablet sector has paid off, also boosted by a rise in sales within the education market – up 32% year-on-year to just below 1 million units.

Fourth quarter

Much of the buzz around Apple's Q3 earnings is actually about what all of this signals for Q4. That timeframe is when the company is expected to launch a radically redesigned version of the iPhone; one that is predicted to reignite the company's reputation for innovation and kickstart Apple's growth. The company has said that it now expects to earn up to $US52 billion in Q4 2017, upping the ante on previous analyst expectations of a figure around $US49.1 billion.

Not everything is rosy for Apple, however. One of the most interesting, negative points in the report is the company's failure to perform in China. Once signposted as a major opportunity for growth, the Q3 results from China marked a 10% year-on-year decline, and a 25% percent decline from last quarter. That makes it the only region that witnessed negative growth year-on-year for the company.