Machine learning doubles YouTube's extremist video take-down rate

Machine learning has helped YouTube identify and take down extremist content before a viewer has flagged the video themselves.

The video streaming site recently began using machine learning technology to identify and remove "violent extremism and terrorism-related content in a scalable way".

In the last month, over 75% of the violent extremist videos YouTube removed were spotted using machine learning before any human viewer notified the firm, it said.

With 400 hours of content uploaded to YouTube every minute, removing inappropriate or extremist videos is a challenge for the website, but it said: "Our initial use of machine learning has more than doubled both the number of videos we've removed for violent extremism, as well as the rate at which we've taken this kind of content down."

The system is also "more accurate than humans at flagging videos that need to be removed", YouTube said.

The company is now looking to hire more employees to review and enforce upload policies as well as planning to invest in technical resources to address these issues.

Other measures it has taken include working with 15 additional expert NGOs to understand complex issues like hate speech and radicalisation, so the site can identify this content.

It is also implementing some features from Jigsaw's Redirect Method, where if a user searches for sensitive keywords on Youtube, they will be redirected towards playlists of YouTube videos that "confront and debunk violent extremist messages".

