Asus reveals four new X399-powered AMD motherboards

Asus is supporting AMD's new X399 chipset in style with three new motherboard releases, for a range of different users.

The top of the line ROG Zenith Extreme does pretty much what it says on the tin: it's perfect for the new Threadripper chips, and supports four-way SLI and Crossfire setups (in a x16 x8 x16 x8 configuration), and has three M.2, one U.2, and can handle up to 128GB of DDR4-3600+ RAM via eight DIMM slots.

Connectivity is via 12 USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0, and one front USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector and two Type and Type C connections on the front and back respectively. There's also Intel Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ad WiGig, Bluetooth 4.1, and two-by-two MU-MIMO 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Dual Band. It also comes bundled with an SLI HB Bridge, ROG VGA Holder, and Thermistor cables.

Just a step down, and also more focused on streamers and media professionals who also game, is the ROG Strix X399-E Gaming. It supports the same memory, but only three-way SLI and CrossFire, and does away with the wireless antenna array, but adds 3D printing mounts for a bit of customisation, and has SupremeFX 1220A audio for improved recording quality.

Both ROG boards are packed with Aura Sync lighting.

Finally, there's the Asus Prime X399-A is a more professional solution that does away with some of the features of its ROG cousins. Here's the full spec-sheet for comparison:

The Zenith Extreme will be available on August 11, and retail for $899 in Australia, while the Prime and Strix boards will be later this month, or early September - no local pricing has been made avialable for them.