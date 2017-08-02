Resident Evil Revelations to hit XBO, PS4 at the end of the month

Revelations has been one of the better Resident Evil titles in recent years. In fact, you could argue it was the best until Resident Evil 7 came along and put the series back on the right track.

Capcom has now confirmed REesident Evil Revelations for release on current generation consoles, replete with full HD resolution (no word of higher for the PS4 Pro or upcomming XBox X), smoother framerate and a smidge more detail here and there. DLC will be included in the package as an unlockable.

What's most interesting, though, is the confirmed Switch release of both this and its sequel for later in the year. Even undocked, the Switch should be able to handle these games pretty well, provided Capcom puts in more effort than it did with Street Fighter 2 (let us take a moment to consider that there was a bad, official version of Street Fighter 2 released in 2017), which could make for the ultimate full circle experience considering the title's 3DS origins.

Paint us cautious but curious.