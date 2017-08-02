Here's what's in the next PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds monthly update

So the other day I'm sneaking around Pochinki pretty early in the game, armed with an S1897 shotgun. With a choke attached, it's a pretty fair weapon, and I've managed some really good kills at all ranges with it.

In this instance, though, it lets me down - after reloading the first shot doesn't fire, instead just racking the slide. In the middle of a hectic firefight, it was critical failure, and I got gunned down.

Thankfully, that delay is one of many things being fixed in the next monthly update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, rolling out on August 3.

It's a pretty cool update, adding not only a new weapon - the very shiny M14 EBR rifle - but some new face and hair options, server-side optimisations for everything from vehicles to doors and windows, and some impressive gameplay changes: player reporting, more equipment details in the UI, and the long-awaited first person only option - though that latter is only available on North American and European servers. There are also two new free-to-open crates offering a lot of new clothing items for your character (hopefully my mate Bren will finally get a long coat to call his own, so he can stop haring off to find one every game - hi Astro!).

One huge change, which will make the game much more aggressive, is a reduction in the time it takes to use certain healing items.

Anyhoo, here's the full list of changes and fixes - it's well-worth reading.

Server Optimization

Optimized fences, doors, and windows

Optimized vehicle physics

Client Optimization

Optimized memory usage for world objects

Optimized terrain rendering

Optimized vehicle physics

Optimized User Interface

New Items

Added new weapon Mk14 EBR. Mk14 EBR is a Designated Marksman Rifle that can only be obtained from Carepackages. This weapon is chambered for 7.62mm and sniper rifle attachments

Character

Added two new face presets and hairstyles to character customization for both genders

Gameplay

Added 1st Person server options to NA and EU Solo and Duo game-modes

Players who choose 1st Person mode will be matched together

Character view is set to 3rd Person mode in starting airplane and during free fall from the airplane. This will be set to 1st Person only in a future update

Camera will stay still while looting items to prevent dizziness

Added a new feature to report players

Some people killed knocked-out teammates in order to avoid giving kill count to an opponent who knocked them down. Now the kill count will still go to the opponent in this specific case.

Added new animation when using different consumables

Improved camera transition when disabling Free look feature (Alt Key)

Decreased the reload time of VSS

Players may now re-enter games if they have been disconnected mid-game

You may now play with Xbox controllers, and we will continue to make improvements with Xbox controllers

Sound volume difference from inside and outside of building is more obvious

Added new sound effect while scoping or aiming weapon

Added new effects when a character is running or sprinting over different types of surfaces

Improved character animation without any weapon or with melee weapon

Added slight delay when using the drag-and-drop feature on items in inventory UI. We implemented this delay to provide a fair gameplay environment to all players

Improved post-process effect when a character takes damage outside of the blue circle

Items and Vehicles

Added a lower rail attachment slot to SKS

You may now honk a car horn when sitting in the driver's seat with Left Mouse Click

Decreased the chance of vehicle explosion after the vehicle gets stuck in objects

Vehicle driving sound will change slightly in FPP and TPP modes

Added new sound effects for motorcycle tire screech while driving

Eliminated firing delay of S1897 from pump action after reload

Improved effects of boats

Added spark effect to flat tires

Reduced cast time of First Aid Kit / Painkiller to 6 seconds

Reduced cast time of Med Kit / Adrenaline Syringe to 8 seconds

UI

Added more features and hot keys to the Options Menu

Added new option for V-Sync

You may now designate a maximum of two different keys for each key bind

Added new option to set toggle on certain actions and features

You may now use Mouse wheel up/down as one of your key binds

Added new keybinds, such as all mute (Ctrl+M) and switching Voice Channel (Ctrl+Y), and a new option to adjust the volume of voice chat

Added new keybinds to use specific throwables

Added Colorblind Mode

Added an FOV slider for 1st person view

Added some region names to the mini map

Added new option to display helmet, vest, and backpack equipped on HUD UI. This HUD UI will be updated further in the future

Added new option to display all equipped weapons on the right side of the screen. This UI will be updated further in the future

Bug fixes