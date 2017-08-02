Microsoft patches memory corruption & info disclosure vulnerabilities

by SC Staff  |  Wednesday 2 August 2017  | Comment Now
Microsoft patches memory corruption & info disclosure vulnerabilities

Microsoft has patched a memory corruption vulnerability and an information disclosure vulnerability in Microsoft Office Outlook.

The memory corruption flaw CVE-2017-8663 requires a user to open a specially crafted file with an affected version of Microsoft Outlook. It could be exploited in an email attack scenario by sending a specially crafted file to the user and then convincing the user to open the file.

The information disclosure flaw CVE-2017-8572 can be exploited if an attacker knew the memory address location where the object was created and then crafted a special document file and convinced the user to open it. Exploitation of the flaws would allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected system.

Neither of the flaws have been publicly exploited and Microsoft hasn't identified any workarounds or mitigation factors for the bug. Users should update their systems to the latest version to ensure their devices are secure. 

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © SC Magazine, UK edition

See more about:  memory corruption  |  microsoft  |  outlook  |  patch
 
 

More in Office Suite (1 of 10 articles)

LibreOffice 5.4 adds more new features, improves Office file format compatibility

NEWS

LibreOffice 5.4 adds more new features, improves Office file format compatibility

More in Office Suite (2 of 10 articles)

Microsoft's Office 365 now earns more than on-prem Office

NEWS

Microsoft's Office 365 now earns more than on-prem Office

More in Office Suite (3 of 10 articles)

'Unverified app' warning adds anti-phishing protection to G Suite

NEWS

'Unverified app' warning adds anti-phishing protection to G Suite

More in Office Suite (4 of 10 articles)

Microsoft adds Office 2016 to Windows Store

NEWS

Microsoft adds Office 2016 to Windows Store

More in Office Suite (5 of 10 articles)

Google Sheets adds machine learning for natural language charts

NEWS

Google Sheets adds machine learning for natural language charts

More in Office Suite (6 of 10 articles)

Jarte 6.0 Plus adds Autohotkey scripting and automation

NEWS

Jarte 6.0 Plus adds Autohotkey scripting and automation

More in Office Suite (7 of 10 articles)

Microsoft 'to release update to patch Word bug'

NEWS

Microsoft 'to release update to patch Word bug'

More in Office Suite (8 of 10 articles)

Zero-day bug in Word could allow hackers to take over your PC

NEWS

Zero-day bug in Word could allow hackers to take over your PC

More in Office Suite (9 of 10 articles)

Bear 1.0.6 gives Mac and iOS users a simpler, friendlier alternative to Evernote

NEWS

Bear 1.0.6 gives Mac and iOS users a simpler, friendlier alternative to Evernote

More in Office Suite (10 of 10 articles)

Calendarscope 9.0 brings Outlook import

NEWS

Calendarscope 9.0 brings Outlook import

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 