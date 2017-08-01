R.I.P. Bioware designer Corey Gasper

It also seems to have come completely out of the blue and is understandably lacking in details.

Bioware has recently updated its blog with a short post offering condolences to his family.

Gasper isn't really a household name in gaming circles, but his work as a designer on the likes of Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2 (and 3) and the upcoming Anthem means that his work has likely touched a lot of players the world over.

His absence will likely be quietly felt and we offer condolences to everyone that knew him. May his rest be peaceful.