by Tim Henderson  |  Tuesday 1 August 2017  | Comment Now
R.I.P. Bioware designer Corey Gasper

This is some pretty shocking and sad news to see first thing after lunch.

It also seems to have come completely out of the blue and is understandably lacking in details.

Bioware has recently updated its blog with a short post offering condolences to his family.

Gasper isn't really a household name in gaming circles, but his work as a designer on the likes of Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2 (and 3) and the upcoming Anthem means that his work has likely touched a lot of players the world over.

His absence will likely be quietly felt and we offer condolences to everyone that knew him. May his rest be peaceful.

