Free to play game gets over half a million people to pay to beta test it

You probably know about Fortnite. It was a big deal: the original game was designed for Unreal Engine 4, and it stood out a bit more for being so aesthetically different from Gears of War and the general aesthetic associated with Unreal Engine 3.

Then it seemed to disappear for a while, occasionally resurfacing, but it hasn't been until recently that it has jumped back into sustained public awareness. This hit a bit of a peak recently when it was revealed that you could spend US$39.99 to gain early access while the team at Epic finalises the polishing process. Or you could spend up to around (exactly) US$149.99 for the limited edition, which contains... more digital things (to be fair, it also includes two regular copies for friends).

As cynical as we want to be about this, Darren Sugg (Creative Director at Epic) has already tweeted that he is 'humbled' by the response to the game, which already sits at over 500,000 sales. That's over half a million people who paid good money to play a game they know will be free in its final state.

Of course, they get their extra digital goodies. The times they are a changing.