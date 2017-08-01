iPhone 8 screen design and new features reportedly confirmed

by Caroline Preece  |  Tuesday 1 August 2017  | Comment Now
iPhone 8 screen design and new features reportedly confirmed

HomePod firmware leak suggests infra-red face unlock, bezel-less screen.

The updated screen design and additional features expected to be a part of Apple's next iPhone release have seemingly been confirmed by new HomePod firmware.

Over the weekend, Apple accidentally revealed firmware for its HomePod smart speaker, reports MacRumours, leading to various developers spotting it and offering their analysis.

One tweet by developer Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) indicates that the next iPhone release will feature infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and other tools. Bloomberg previously reported something similar, claiming Apple was testing an improved security system for logging in, authenticating payments and launch secure apps.

In a reply to Troughton-Smith, Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) revealed the apparent bezel-less screen that appears to cover the speaker and cameras at the top of the device for the first time. Earlier this month, a tweet from renowned Apple leaker Benjamin Geskin revealed the phone would come in four new colours, including a mirrored version, white, rose gold and black.

Previously, the iPhone 8 has been dogged by rumours that the device would not be ready in time for a September release, with workers said to be operating in a "sense of panic" trying to iron out bugs. These troubles have fuelled rumours that the device's unveiling could be delayed until November.

Despite this, analysts expect sales of the iPhone 8 to be huge due to customers waiting to upgrade their older model, primarily the iPhone 6.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  iphone 8  |  screen
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

iPhone 8 screen design and new features reportedly confirmed

NEWS

iPhone 8 screen design and new features reportedly confirmed

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Huawei exec hints at Mate 10 specs ahead of October release

NEWS

Huawei exec hints at Mate 10 specs ahead of October release

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

When will the Nokia 8 be out?

NEWS

When will the Nokia 8 be out?

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Samsung confirms the Note 8's official reveal date

NEWS

Samsung confirms the Note 8's official reveal date

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

It failed for Google, but could a Facebook Phone finally make modular handsets popular

NEWS

It failed for Google, but could a Facebook Phone finally make modular handsets popular

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Review: Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone

REVIEW

Review: Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

What we know: The Nokia 8 smartphone

NEWS

What we know: The Nokia 8 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

What we know: Google Pixel 2 smartphone

FEATURE

What we know: Google Pixel 2 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Samsung accidentally 'reveals' Galaxy Note 8

NEWS

Samsung accidentally 'reveals' Galaxy Note 8

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Vertu, Brute? Luxury smartphone maker 'folds under financial pressure'

NEWS

Vertu, Brute? Luxury smartphone maker 'folds under financial pressure'

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 