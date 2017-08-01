iPhone 8 screen design and new features reportedly confirmed

The updated screen design and additional features expected to be a part of Apple's next iPhone release have seemingly been confirmed by new HomePod firmware.

Over the weekend, Apple accidentally revealed firmware for its HomePod smart speaker, reports MacRumours, leading to various developers spotting it and offering their analysis.

One tweet by developer Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) indicates that the next iPhone release will feature infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and other tools. Bloomberg previously reported something similar, claiming Apple was testing an improved security system for logging in, authenticating payments and launch secure apps.

I can confirm reports that HomePod’s firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone’s infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere pic.twitter.com/yLsgCx7OTZ — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

In a reply to Troughton-Smith, Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) revealed the apparent bezel-less screen that appears to cover the speaker and cameras at the top of the device for the first time. Earlier this month, a tweet from renowned Apple leaker Benjamin Geskin revealed the phone would come in four new colours, including a mirrored version, white, rose gold and black.

Previously, the iPhone 8 has been dogged by rumours that the device would not be ready in time for a September release, with workers said to be operating in a "sense of panic" trying to iron out bugs. These troubles have fuelled rumours that the device's unveiling could be delayed until November.

Despite this, analysts expect sales of the iPhone 8 to be huge due to customers waiting to upgrade their older model, primarily the iPhone 6.