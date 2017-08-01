1Password updates Windows edition with One-Time Password clipboard support

by Chris Wiles  |  Tuesday 1 August 2017  | Comment Now
1Password updates Windows edition with One-Time Password clipboard support

A password manager should be an essential tool.

One solution to trying to remember a gajjillion passwords would be to write your passwords on paper, which you keep at home. We know people that do this and there’s nothing wrong with a hard copy. Problem is, if you need to access a website when you holiday or on the road, you don’t have your passwords to hand.

The obvious solution is a secure password manager and our favourite is the cross-platform 1Password, which has just been updated with One Time Passwords (OTPs) support for the Windows edition.

As a primary Mac-designed application, 1Password lags behind on the Windows operating system, but don’t let this put you off this fantastic commercial password manager. Quite simply, it enables you to store your passwords, personal data and other login information in one secure vault where only you have access. It will then synchronise your data across devices, so you can as easily retrieve and use your passwords on your iPad as you could on your laptop.

So, what’s new in 1Password for Windows 6.7? The primary addition is support for One Time Passwords (OTPs), which are also temporarily copied to your clipboard. These passwords are usually used on a temporary computer, such as a workstation in a hotel reception, where you need access to a website, but don’t want the computer to store the password on its hard drive for others to access.

Other additions are relatively minor but include faster synchronisation between your device and the 1password.com server. 1Password mini receives improved alerts whilst a whole host of enhancements such as more integrated Chrome and Firefox browser plugins are included.

1Password for Windows 6.7 is available right now. 1Password for Mac 6.8, 1Password for iOS 6.8 and for Android 6.5.4.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright Software Crew

See more about:  1password  |  login  |  onetime password  |  password  |  passwords  |  secure  |  windows
 
 

More in Security (1 of 10 articles)

Kaspersky releases Internet Security 18 for Mac

NEWS

Kaspersky releases Internet Security 18 for Mac

More in Security (2 of 10 articles)

Security researcher says ApplePay vulnerable to two separate attacks

NEWS

Security researcher says ApplePay vulnerable to two separate attacks

More in Security (3 of 10 articles)

Explainer: Why two-step security is a vital online tool

FEATURE

Explainer: Why two-step security is a vital online tool

More in Security (4 of 10 articles)

Kaspersky launches free antivirus worldwide

NEWS

Kaspersky launches free antivirus worldwide

More in Security (5 of 10 articles)

IBM or Microsoft's vision for ID verification & device authentication?

NEWS

IBM or Microsoft's vision for ID verification & device authentication?

More in Security (6 of 10 articles)

Security sucks: measures often disabled to increase productivity

NEWS

Security sucks: measures often disabled to increase productivity

More in Security (7 of 10 articles)

SentinelOne analyses splash ransomware 'splash screens'

NEWS

SentinelOne analyses splash ransomware 'splash screens'

More in Security (8 of 10 articles)

A brief history of GnuPG: vital to online security but free and underfunded

FEATURE

A brief history of GnuPG: vital to online security but free and underfunded

More in Security (9 of 10 articles)

Malwarebytes AdwCleaner 7.0 heralds complete rewrite of adware removal tool

NEWS

Malwarebytes AdwCleaner 7.0 heralds complete rewrite of adware removal tool

More in Security (10 of 10 articles)

IBM plans to thwart hackers with a cover-all encryption system

NEWS

IBM plans to thwart hackers with a cover-all encryption system

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 