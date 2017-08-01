Huawei exec hints at Mate 10 specs ahead of October release

Tuesday 1 August 2017  | Comment Now
Huawei exec hints at Mate 10 specs ahead of October release

Is Huawei looking to crash Apple's birthday party?

Huawei is planning to upset the current smartphone market with the release of its updated flagship device, the Mate 10.

“The Mate 10 series will surpass Apple's iPhone 8 as our phone will have much longer battery life, much faster charging speed, much better camera and photographic capability, as well as much better overall user experience,” claimed Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business group.

Outside of competing with Apple, reports South China Morning Post, more applications for Huawei's Android smartphones will reportedly be powered by artificial intelligence and there are rumours that the Mate 10 will also sport a bezel-free display.

Chengdong hinted that the Huawei's Mate 10, set to become available in October, could be powered by an advanced machine learning algorithm – a first for the company. 

It has been a good year for Huawei so far; it was recently announced that 73 million Huawei smartphones were shipped during the first six months of 2017, an increase of over 20% year-on-year.

Our initial reaction to the P10 and P10 Plus – the world's first 4.5G smartphones – were positive overall, with the dual-SIM capabilities, fingerprint reader and octa-core processor proving particularly impressive.

Last year, CEO Eric Xu talked up Huawei's ambitions to become the next Samsung or Apple, promising to “leverage its technical expertise to build a premium, high-end brand. We are committed to building an ecosystem with customers at the centre to build our reputation and loved brand”.

He added: “It's definitely a firm strategic choice we have made to put Huawei device as a high-end device across the world. Up until today, China has not produced a high-end brand yet, therefore one can see that's a target we're reaching and in the next five-to-ten years we can possibly [overtake Samsung and Apple], but we are not sure whether that can be achieved.”

With its October release date, the Mate 10 will make good on that promise by going head-to-head with Apple's rumoured release of the iPhone 8.

 

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  apple  |  huawei  |  mate 10  |  smartphones  |  specs
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

When will the Nokia 8 be out?

NEWS

When will the Nokia 8 be out?

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Samsung confirms the Note 8's official reveal date

NEWS

Samsung confirms the Note 8's official reveal date

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

It failed for Google, but could a Facebook Phone finally make modular handsets popular

NEWS

It failed for Google, but could a Facebook Phone finally make modular handsets popular

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Review: Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone

REVIEW

Review: Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

What we know: The Nokia 8 smartphone

NEWS

What we know: The Nokia 8 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

What we know: Google Pixel 2 smartphone

FEATURE

What we know: Google Pixel 2 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Samsung accidentally 'reveals' Galaxy Note 8

NEWS

Samsung accidentally 'reveals' Galaxy Note 8

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Vertu, Brute? Luxury smartphone maker 'folds under financial pressure'

NEWS

Vertu, Brute? Luxury smartphone maker 'folds under financial pressure'

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Apple engineers 'panic' over iPhone 8 software bugs

NEWS

Apple engineers 'panic' over iPhone 8 software bugs

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

What we know: The Samsung Galaxy Note 8

FEATURE

What we know: The Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 