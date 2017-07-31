Release dates and pricing for Threadripper and RX Vega family revealed

So we know the packaging, we know the hardware specs, and the release date of Vega. Now, AMD's revealed a few more bits of information on its big new processor and video card releases.

The big one is Vega pricing, though we only have US numbers at this stage. The Radeon RX Vega 56 starts at $US399 and the Radeon RX 64 at $US499. So that's a straight conversion to Australian dollars of $625 - so... call it $699? Maybe $799 if the Australia tax goes crazy? And stock cards will be out on the 14th of August,

Then there's Threadripper, and we now have solid specs and pricing on that.

The 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, with a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz, is available for pre-order for a suggested price of $US999.

The 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, with a base clock of 3.5 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz, is available for pre-order for a suggested price of $US799.

The new 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen Threadripper 1900X, with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz, is available on August 31st for a suggested price of $US549.

We've contacted AMD's local reps for Australian pricing, and will update ASAP.