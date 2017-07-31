Dragon Quest 11 releases in Japan, confirmed for Western release

It may have slowed down a bit since then. Since the original release of Dragon Quest 8 on the PlayStation 2, even the oft-confused Final Fantasy franchise has seen the release of more numbered mainline entires.

Dragon Quest 11 released in Japan just a couple of days ago (obediently, you might notice, on a Saturday) for the 3DS and PlayStation 4, and we will be very curious to see how it performs, especially in a world that has seen the nation become hooked on Monster Hunter and, erm, Minecraft.

What's of note for most of you, however, is the confirmation that the game is indeed coming to the West next year. In a recent video message, series designer Yuji Horii confirmed that localisation for five languages (English obviouslty included) has already begun. And that's... pretty much it. We can expect to hear more some time in the Spring.